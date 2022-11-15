India on Monday submitted its long-term strategic plan to achieve the target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 at the United Nations Climate Conference, also known as COP27, in Egypt.

Net zero carbon emissions means a situation in which the amount of carbon added to the atmosphere is equal to the amount removed.

Released India’s ‘Long-term Strategy for Low-Carbon Development’ today at COP27 at Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt.



With this release, India under PM Shri @narendramodi ji joins the select list of less than 60 parties that have submitted their LT-LEDS to UNFCCC. pic.twitter.com/CNDQvsZFoU — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) November 14, 2022

The plan emphasises the use of green hydrogen, blending of ethanol in petrol, a three-fold increase in nuclear capacity by 2032 and enhancement of India’s forest cover, among other steps.

India also said that it would require trillions of dollars by 2050 to transition to a low-carbon development path.

“Provision of climate finance by developed countries will play a very significant role and needs to be considerably enhanced, in the form of grants and concessional loans,” the plan said.

India had announced that it would attain net zero carbon emissions by 2070 at the summit held in Glasgow last year. This was the first time that India had mentioned a target of net-zero emissions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also said that by 2030, India will fulfil 50% of its energy requirements through renewable energy sources.

India is the world’s third-biggest greenhouse gas emitter after China and the United States, making its goals crucial in the fight against climate change.

On Monday, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that the plan shows that India walks the talk on climate change.

“We have provided a long-term vision of our transition in all sectors of the economy including electricity, transport, industry, urban, forestry and carbon removal technologies,” Yadav said. “This strategy is the product of extensive consultations inside government, and other stakeholders including state governments.”

Yadav also said India’s five-decade journey to net zero will be flexible in accommodating new technological developments and international cooperation along the way.

“But we also need to be mindful of the risks that this journey will entail,” he pointed out. “The need to eradicate our development deficits and ensure our food and energy security, while rationally using our natural resources, are therefore themes that pervade our low-carbon strategy.”

While 195 member countries, who are signatories to the United Nation climate agreements, were obliged to submit the long-term document by 2022, only 57, including India, have done so, according to The Hindu.