A middle school teacher in Texas, United States, has been fired after he was heard telling his students that his race is superior, NBC News reported on Tuesday.

The video of this incident at the Bohls Middle School was widely shared on social media. The comments appeared to be directed towards two African American students.

“Deep down in my heart, I am ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one,” the teacher is heard saying. “I think everybody thinks that. They are just not honest about it.”

After a student asked the teacher if he was racist, the teacher said, “I think everybody is a racist at that level.”

Tamra Spence, a spokesperson for the district, said she could not confirm the teacher’s race.

In a statement, the superintendent of the Pflugerville Independent School District, Douglas Killian, described the discussion as “inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable” and said that “this type of interaction will not be tolerated in any” of the district’s schools.

“We want to reiterate that this conversation does not align with our core beliefs and is not a reflection of our district or our culture at Bohls Middle School,” the statement said.