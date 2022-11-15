A look at the top headlines of the day:

At G20 summit, Narendra Modi reiterates call for ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine: The prime minister said that the onus of creating a new world order for the post-Covid period world lies on the shoulder of incumbent leaders. WhatsApp India head and Meta India’s director of Public Policy resign: The development came after Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on November 9 that it will fire over 11,000 employees. Man arrested for killing live-in partner, chopping her body into pieces in Delhi: Aftab Poonawalla has been booked for murder and causing disappearance of evidence. World population has hit 8 billion, says United Nations, While the seven-billion milestone took 12 years, the next billion would take 15 years. Release state funds or we will stop paying GST, Mamata Banerjee to Centre: In August, Banerjee had told Centre that it owes Rs 17,996.32 crore in funds for schemes like MGNREGA, Awas Yojana and Gramin Sadak Yojana. Manipur government bans book on merger with India, calls it ‘grossly misleading’: The book titled ‘The Complexity Called Manipur: Roots, Perceptions and Reality’ was written by Sushil Kumar Sharma, a retired CRPF officer. Remove Narendra Modi’s photos from government offices in Gujarat, AAP urges Election Commission: The party argued that the prime minister’s photographs violate the model code of conduct imposed ahead of the state Assembly elections. Amazon to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times: The largest job cuts in the e-commerce firm come at a time when other technology companies, including Meta and Twitter, have also fired several employees. Why Morbi bridge renovation contract was given without any tender? HC asks Gujarat: Over 140 persons died after the colonial-era bridge on the Machchu river collapsed just four days after the bridge was reopened after renovation. US orders Air India to pay $1.4 million for delay in providing refunds for cancelled flights: The Tata group-owned airline has paid $121.5 million (Rs 985.5 crore) as refunds for flight cancellation, mostly during the Covid-19 pandemic.