Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Gujarat’s Surat (East) constituency Kanchan Jariwala withdrew his nomination for Assembly polls on Wednesday hours after his party alleged that he had been kidnapped by the Bharatiya Janata Party, reported ANI.

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the BJP had abducted Jariwala as it was in panic about losing the Surat (East) seat.

#WATCH | Gujarat: AAP candidate from Surat (East) from Gujarat, Kanchan Jariwala, takes back his nomination after he was allegedly kidnapped last evening pic.twitter.com/E1vqqkveNi — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

“Kanchan and his family have been missing since yesterday,” Sisodia claimed. “He was last seen at the Election Commission’s office where he had gone to get his nomination papers scrutinised... BJP’s goons pressurised [the poll panel officials] to cancel Jariwala’s nominations.”

He alleged that just after Jariwala filed his nomination papers successfully and left the office, goons affiliated to the BJP took him away.

“This is a dangerous incident for the democracy,” Sisodia said.

Hours later, Jariwala was seen at the poll panel’s office to withdraw his nomination.

Other Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, also levelled the same allegations. Party MP Raghav Chadha described the alleged incident as “murder of democracy”.

Murder of democracy!



Our candidate Kanchan Jariwala from Surat East seat has been kidnapped by BJP.



First BJP unsuccessfully tried to get his nomination papers rejected, then coerced him to withdraw his candidature and now kidnapped him. He is missing since last afternoon. pic.twitter.com/SWpOEjSG59 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) November 16, 2022

Our candidate from Surat (East), Kanchan Jariwala, and his family missing since yesterday. First, BJP tried to get his nomination rejected. But his nomination was accepted. Later, he was being pressurised to withdraw his nomination.



Has he been kidnapped? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 16, 2022

Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The votes will be counted on December 8 along with the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

The BJP is seeking a seventh straight term, while the Aam Aadmi Party is looking to replace the Congress as the main challenger to the saffron party in the state.

Both the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party have announced candidates for 178 out of 182 seats. The BJP has said that incumbent Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will remain in the post if it wins the election, while the Aam Aadmi Party has named journalist-turned-politician Isudan Gadhvi as its candidate for the top post.