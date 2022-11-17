The Gujarat High Court Advocates Association on Thursday decided to abstain from work indefinitely to protest against the Supreme Court collegium’s proposal to transfer Justice Nikhil S Kariel from Gujarat to the Patna High Court.

Kariel was transferred for administrative reasons, according to The Times of India.

“Justice Kariel is one of the finest, honest, upright and unbiased Judge whose integrity and honesty is being vouched by the entire Bar in one voice,” the association said in a resolution.

It added that the proposed transfer was not right and the members of the bar will protest indefinitely till the issue is resolved by the collegium and the chief justice of India.

“It is resolved that the general secretary to inform the resolution of the Bar to Hon’ble Chief Justice and request to Ahmedabad Hon’ble the chief justice of Gujarat High Court to convey to other judges of this Hon’ble Court that no adverse orders may be passed in absence of the learned advocates,” the resolution added.

On Thursday afternoon, the members of the bar had gathered in the court of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar to protest against the proposed transfer, Live Law reported.

Senior advocate Milind Thakore had said that the members were before the court of the chief justice to mourn the “independence of judiciary”.

At 2 pm, the association’s general body convened and passed the resolution. The members said that they will host a peaceful protest at gate no. 2 of Gujarat High Court at 10.30 am on Friday.