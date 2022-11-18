The big news: SC refuses NIA plea against Gautam Navlakha’s house arrest, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Poll panel sacks general observer in Gujarat for flaunting his posting on Instagram, and Anand Teltumbde gets bail in Bhima Koregaon case.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Not inclined to entertain NIA plea against Gautam Navlakha’s house arrest in Bhima Koregaon case, says SC: The court directed that the activist should be placed under house arrest within 24 hours of authorities receiving its order.
- Election Commission sacks general observer for two Gujarat constituencies for posting pictures on Instagram: Indian Administrative Services officer Abhishek Singh was appointed as the general observer for Bapunagar and Asarwa constituencies.
- Activist Anand Teltumbde gets bail in Bhima Koregaon case, but Bombay HC stays order for a week on NIA’s request: The National Investigation Agency wants to file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the bail granted to the activist.
- Twitter closes offices till November 21 amid mass resignations: On Wednesday, Elon Musk asked the employees to decide within 36 hours whether they want to leave the company or commit to building a ‘breakthrough Twitter 2.0’.
- Demolishing houses ‘in guise of investigation’ not provided in any criminal law, says Gauhati HC: The High Court pulled up the police for bulldozing the homes of five men accused of setting fire to a police station in Nagaon district.
- India’s first private sector rocket Vikram-S launched from Sriharikota: The rocket, designed by Skyroot Aerospace, launched three satellites into orbit.
- Defamation case filed against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks about VD Savarkar: The Congress leader had said that the Hindutva idealogue was afraid of the British and wrote mercy petitions when he was jailed during India’s freedom struggle.
- Farooq Abdullah steps down as National Conference president: The party said election to choose Abdullah’s successor will be held on December 5.
- Relaunching of old pension scheme is financially risky for state governments, says CAG: Several states ruled by Opposition parties have decided to revert to the old scheme.
- Terrorism should not be linked to religion or nationality, says Amit Shah: The Union home minister said that the regime change in Afghanistan in 2021 has made the problem of terror financing more serious.