A look at the top headlines of the day:

Not inclined to entertain NIA plea against Gautam Navlakha’s house arrest in Bhima Koregaon case, says SC: The court directed that the activist should be placed under house arrest within 24 hours of authorities receiving its order. Election Commission sacks general observer for two Gujarat constituencies for posting pictures on Instagram: Indian Administrative Services officer Abhishek Singh was appointed as the general observer for Bapunagar and Asarwa constituencies. Activist Anand Teltumbde gets bail in Bhima Koregaon case, but Bombay HC stays order for a week on NIA’s request: The National Investigation Agency wants to file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the bail granted to the activist. Twitter closes offices till November 21 amid mass resignations: On Wednesday, Elon Musk asked the employees to decide within 36 hours whether they want to leave the company or commit to building a ‘breakthrough Twitter 2.0’. Demolishing houses ‘in guise of investigation’ not provided in any criminal law, says Gauhati HC: The High Court pulled up the police for bulldozing the homes of five men accused of setting fire to a police station in Nagaon district. India’s first private sector rocket Vikram-S launched from Sriharikota: The rocket, designed by Skyroot Aerospace, launched three satellites into orbit. Defamation case filed against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks about VD Savarkar: The Congress leader had said that the Hindutva idealogue was afraid of the British and wrote mercy petitions when he was jailed during India’s freedom struggle. Farooq Abdullah steps down as National Conference president: The party said election to choose Abdullah’s successor will be held on December 5. Relaunching of old pension scheme is financially risky for state governments, says CAG: Several states ruled by Opposition parties have decided to revert to the old scheme. Terrorism should not be linked to religion or nationality, says Amit Shah: The Union home minister said that the regime change in Afghanistan in 2021 has made the problem of terror financing more serious.