Passengers travelling into India will no longer have to fill out self-declaration forms on their Covid-19 vaccination status, the Centre announced on Monday.

“...The extant guidelines of [the Union health ministry] on submission of self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal stands discontinued,” an order by the ministry of civil aviation said. In the forms, passengers had to declare their vaccination status, including the number of doses they have received and the dates.

The decision will come into effect from Tuesday and will be reviewed if required, the government said.

The new guidelines state that all travellers “should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 in their country”. In-flight announcements about the need for physical distancing and the preferable usage of masks will be made.

Any passengers with symptoms of the coronavirus are to be segregated from others and shifted to an isolation facility for treatment, the guidelines state. The government also said that any travellers who have symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 should visit health facilities, or call national or state helpline numbers.

The protocols in Annexure to the Order are to be complied by international travellers as well as points of entry(airports, seaports and land border) and shall be valid w.e.f. 22nd November 2022 (00.01 Hrs IST) till further orders. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/pZLT6wCG7o — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) November 21, 2022

On November 16, the Centre announced that the use of face masks was no longer compulsory during air travel. The government, however, said that passengers should preferably wear face masks in line with the government’s policy of a graded approach to Covid-19 management response.

Covid-19 cases in India have been consistently declining in the past few months. On Monday, the country logged 406 new coronavirus cases, while the number of active infections declined to 6,402.