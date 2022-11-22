A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Six dead after Assam Police open fire at villagers in Meghalaya, claims CM Conrad Sangma: However, the Assam government claimed that the village falls under its jurisdiction and that only four persons died.
  2. In Bhima Koregaon case, NIA challenges Anand Teltumbde’s bail order in Supreme Court: On November 18, the Bombay High Court had granted bail to the writer but put a stay on the order for a week on the National Investigation Agency’s request.
  3. Aftab Poonawala tells court in Shraddha Walkar murder case that he acted in the ‘heat of the moment’: The 28-year-old was sent to four more days of police custody.
  4. Australian Parliament approves free trade agreement with India: The deal will provide over 6,000 sectors in India duty-free access to the Australian market.
  5. SC to hear plea against additional 15-day sale window of electoral bonds on December 6: The judges refused to hear the fresh plea on an urgent basis and said it will be taken up with other pending petitions challenging the scheme.
  6. India’s economic growth to slow down in 2023, predicts Goldman Sachs: The agency has predicted that the country’s gross domestic product may grow by 5.9% in 2023, as compared to an estimated 6.9% this year.
  7. Judicial inquiry ordered into alleged custodial killing in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district: Imran Khan’s family claimed that he died after the police beat him ruthlessly in custody on Monday evening.
  8. Arrests made without reason burdening judicial system, says ex-CJI UU Lalit: He said that in most cases, magistrates remand accused persons in a mechanical manner.
  9. Twitter to delay relaunch of blue tick plan until impersonations stop, says Elon Musk: The entrepreneur also said that Twitter might use different colour check for organisations and individuals subscribed to the blue tick plan.
  10. Indonesia earthquake toll rises to 268, over 13,000 taken to evacuation centres: The country’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency has said that 151 persons are still missing while 1,083 are injured.