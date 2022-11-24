Lieutenant General Asim Munir was appointed as the Army chief of Pakistan on Thursday by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reported the Dawn.

He replaces General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who was appointed to the post in 2016 for three years. In November 2019, his term was extended for another three years.

Sharif also appointed Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee is responsible for coordination among the three armed forces – the Army, the Navy and the Air Force. The person also serves as the principal military adviser to the prime minister and the country’s National Command Authority, according to the Dawn.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that a summary of the appointment has been sent to President Arif Alvi.

وزیراعظم پاکستان محمد شہباز شریف نے آئینی اختیار استعمال کرتے ہوئے لیفٹنٹ جنرل ساحر شمشاد مرزا کو چئیرمین جوائنٹ چیفس آف سٹاف اور لیفٹنٹ جنرل سید عاصم منیر کو چیف آف دی آرمی سٹاف مقرر کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے۔ اس بابت سمری صدر پاکستان کو ارسال کر دی گئی ہے۔ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) November 24, 2022

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the positions were filled as per the Constitution and that he hopes President Alvi would not make the appointments “controversial”.

Alvi was nominated for the president’s post by Imran Khan-led Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf, which is currently in Opposition.

“This is also a test for President Alvi, whether he will follow political advice or the constitutional and legal advice,” Asif said, according to the Dawn. “As the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, it is his duty to protect the country from political conflicts.”

Meanwhile, Khan said that President Alvi was in contact with him and would consult on the appointments, reported Geo News.

“I have no issues with whoever is made the army chief but I want that the decision should be taken on merit,” Khan said.