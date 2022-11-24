The Supreme Court on Thursday launched its online portal through which citizens can file applications under the Right to Information Act for matters related to the court.

The portal can be used only by Indian citizens to file applications, first appeals and to make payment for fees under the Right to Information Act. Several public interest litigation have been filed seeking an online RTI portal for the Supreme Court.

On November 11, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli had assured that the portal was ready while dismissing a plea seeking the setting up of the portal, reported Live Law.

Chandrachud had also said that he would write to the High Courts asking them to follow the mechanism set out by the Supreme Court to make information about the courts more accessible to the public.

The RTI portal became operational on Thursday nearly two months after the Supreme Court started live streaming its Constitution bench hearings on public platform. The move had come four years after the top court had accepted in principle the idea of live streaming cases of public importance.