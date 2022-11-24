The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain’s plea challenging the framing of money laundering charges against him in a case related to the 2020 Delhi riots, PTI reported.

Justice Anu Malhotra had reserved her order on the matter on November 15.

On November 3, a Delhi court had said on the basis of prima facie findings that Hussain conspired to engage in money laundering and that the proceeds generated from the crime were used in the riots. On November 5, Hussain and seven others were charged of attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and unlawful assembly in a case related to the riots.

Hussain is facing various charges, including the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, in three separate cases in connection with the violence in Delhi in February 2020. The violence claimed 53 lives and hundreds were injured. The majority of those killed were Muslims.

On October 14, he and with six others, were charged with rioting and murder in another case. In May, he had been charged with criminal conspiracy, rioting, mischief causing damage, mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy the property, and dacoity in the third case.

On Thursday, Hussain argued before the High Court that no property or proceeds of crime was seized from him to justify framing of charges under the anti-money laundering law. Advocate Zoheb Hossain, who appeared on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate, argued that the case was fit for trial, reported Bar and Bench. He urged the court to dismiss Hussain’s plea.