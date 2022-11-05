A Delhi court on Saturday framed charges of attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and unlawful assembly against former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain and six others in a case related to the February 2020 riots in the national capital, Live Law reported.

Communal clashes had broken out between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it between February 23, 2020, and 26, 2020, in North East Delhi. The violence claimed 53 lives and hundreds were injured. The majority of those killed were Muslims.

Hussain has been booked under various charges, including the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, in three separate cases related to the violence.

On October 14, Hussain, along with six others, was charged with rioting and murder in one of the cases related to the riots. Prior to this, he was charged with criminal conspiracy, rioting, mischief causing damage, mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy the property, and dacoity in another case on May 6.

Additionally, Hussain was also charged in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to the riots on Friday.

On Saturday, the court while framing charges against Hussain and others said their acts were prejudicial to harmony between Muslims and Hindus, reported Live Law.

“..a number of persons assembled at and around the house of Tahir Hussain. Some of them were equipped with firing weapons,” the court said. “Acid, Petrol bombs were also arranged by accumulating materials in the house of Tahir Hussain. All these things were done to target Hindus.”