The apex organisation of petroleum workers in Assam on Thursday stopped transporting fuel to Meghalaya in the wake of reports of attacks on vehicles there, PTI reported.

The Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union wrote to oil marketing companies – including the Indian Oil Corporation, the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited – informing them that its members will not load fuel on to tankers. The union said that vehicles with number plates from Assam are being attacked in Meghalaya.

The development took place two days after five civilians and an Assam Forest Guard official were killed in firing by the Assam Police along the state’s border with Meghalaya.

After the firing, several cases of stone-pelting have been reported from Meghalaya, and at least five vehicles from outside the state have been set ablaze in different parts of the state.

Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union General Secretary Ramen Das told the news agency that some men threw stones at trucks supplying non-petroleum products in the past two days, but added that no oil tankers had been damaged.

“Our drivers and handymen were attacked when there were disturbances in Meghalaya earlier,” Das said. “Some of them were critically injured. They have become handicapped for their whole lives. We cannot take any risk again.”

The union said that its members would not transport fuel till the Meghalaya government guarantees their safety.

Later on Thursday, the Meghalaya government directed local authorities to give police protection to trucks transporting essential items and oil tankers entering the state from Assam, according to PTI.

State Food and Civil Supplies Director Pravin Bakshi gave the directions in letters addressed to the deputy collectors of at least seven districts. “Necessary arrangements for patrolling/providing police escorts wherever possible may kindly be explored on all national highways to ensure smooth movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities,” Bakshi wrote.

On Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the firing by the state police on Tuesday appeared to have been unnecessary and unprovoked.

The chief minister, however, claimed that the incident was not related to the border dispute between the two states. “The firing was a fall-out of the clash between locals of Meghalaya and forest and police personnel of Assam and not a border clash,” he said.