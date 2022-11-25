The Assam Police on Friday advised its citizens not to travel to Meghalaya, saying the situation in the neighbouring state was “still not very good”, PTI reported.

Several cases of stone-throwing have been reported from Meghalaya, and at least five vehicles from outside the state have been set ablaze in different parts of the state in the last couple of days. The violence got triggered after five villagers and an Assam Forest Guard official were killed in firing by the Assam Police along the state’s border with Meghalaya on Tuesday.

“Yesterday in Shillong, the public burnt police vehicles,” Deputy Commissioner (East) of Guwahati Police Sudhakar Singh told PTI “The situation is not very good. That’s why we are advising people not to travel [to Meghalaya]”

On Thursday night, violence was reported from parts of Shillong after a demonstration and a candlelight vigil was held to pay respect to those killed in the firing, PTI reported. Three police officials were injured after unidentified miscreants threw stones at them. Petrol bombs were also thrown at a police bus and a jeep.

Meanwhile, the ban on mobile internet service in seven Meghalaya districts – West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills districts – has been extended till Saturday.

The ban had been imposed on Tuesday night after the firing.

Low attendance in government offices

Government offices in Meghalaya functioned with low attendance on Friday as various organisations gave call for a non-cooperation movement in protest of Tuesday’s firing incident.

Unidentified officials told PTI that attendance was thin in both central and state government offices in Shillong and seven districts of the Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills region.

Several social organisations and student associations of Meghalaya, including the Khasi Students Union and the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People, had called for a statewide non-cooperation movement on Thursday.

“We urged our brothers and sisters working in both central and state governments to support us by not attending offices on Friday as a mark of respect to the victims of extra-judicial firing at Mukroh by Assam Police,” Khasi Students Union General Secretary Donald V Thabah said, according to PTI.

Assam Petrol workers to resume fuel supply to Meghalaya

Members of a petroleum workers’ union in Assam decided to resume transporting fuel to Meghalaya on Friday, a day after it stopped the services in view of reports of attacks on vehicles in the neighbouring state.

On Thursday, the Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union had written to oil marketing companies informing them that its members will not load fuel on to tankers. The union had said that vehicles with number plates from Assam are being attacked in Meghalaya.

The union decided to resume transporting fuel after Meghalaya authorities assured that its drivers, tankers and staff would be safe.

On Friday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said there is no shortage of petrol and diesel in the state. He also requested citizens not to panic buy essential items.