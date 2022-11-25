A look at the top headlines of the day:

Anand Teltumbde’s bail stands as Supreme Court dismisses NIA appeal against Bombay HC order: Last week, the High Court had granted bail to the writer in the Bhima Koregaon case, but stayed the verdict for a week. In 2002, Narendra Modi taught a lesson to ‘anti-social elements’ in Gujarat, says Amit Shah: At an election rally, the Union home minister claimed that the BJP has established peace in the state since the communal violence broke out 20 years ago. India abstains on UN resolution to probe Iran’s alleged abuses against anti-hijab protesters: Twenty-five countries supported the resolution, six opposed it and 16 others refrained from voting. On plea seeking recognition of same-sex marriage, SC asks for Centre’s response: The court also issued a separate notice to Attorney General R Venkataramani and listed the matter for hearing after four weeks. Hindu man who posed as Muslim held for offensive comments on Shraddha Walkar murder in viral video: Vikas Kumar identified himself as Rashid Khan while speaking to an anchor of a YouTube channel about the gruesome murder in Delhi. Amitabh Bachchan’s name, photo, voice cannot be used commercially without permission, says Delhi HC: The High Court granted interim relief to the actor on his plea seeking protection of his publicity rights against online frauds. Umar Khalid could spread misinformation on social media if granted interim bail, say Delhi Police: The police made the submission before a Delhi court in Khalid’s plea seeking release for two weeks to attend his sister’s wedding. Assam Police advise citizens against travelling to Meghalaya: Several incidents of violence have been reported since a police shooting along the state border on Tuesday in which six persons were killed. NDTV takeover a responsibility, not a business opportunity, says Gautam Adani: In an interview to Financial Times, he dismissed concerns that the acquisition would undermine the independence of the media house. Telangana HC stays police notice to BJP leader BL Santosh over alleged attempts to poach TRS MLAs: The police’s Special Investigation Team had directed him to appear before it on November 21, failing which he was to be arrested. The notice has now been stayed till December 5.