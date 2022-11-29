Naor Gilon, Israel’s ambassador to India, on Tuesday said that International Film Festival of India jury President Nadav Lapid should be ashamed for his criticism of the movie The Kashmir Files.

At the closing ceremony of the film festival on Monday, Lapid had described Vivek Agnihotri’s film “a propaganda, vulgar movie” and unworthy of being included in the event’s International Competition section.

In an open letter to the Israeli filmmaker, Gilon wrote: “You [Lapid] have abused in the worst way the Indian invitation to chair the panel of judges at IFFI Goa as well as the trust, respect and warm hospitality they have bestowed on you.”

In the letter which Gilon tweeted, he added: “You [Lapid] will go back to Israel thinking that you are bold and ‘made a statement’. We, the representatives of Israel, would stay here. You should see our DM [direct message] boxes following your ‘bravery’ and what implications it may have on the team under my responsibility.”

The Israeli ambassador also said that the friendship between India and Israel is very strong and will survive the “damage” Lapid has inflicted. “As a human being I feel ashamed and want to apologize to our hosts for the bad manner in which we repaid them for their generosity and friendship,” he wrote.

My suggestion. As you vocally did in the past, feel free to use the liberty to sound your criticism of what you dislike in Israel but no need to reflect your frustration on other countries. I’m not sure that you have enough factual basis to make such comparisons. I know I don’t. — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) November 29, 2022

Meanwhile, in what appeared to be a comment on Lapid’s criticism, Agnihotri wrote in a tweet: “Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie.”

Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 29, 2022

Actor Anupam Kher who was part of The Kashmir Files cast, called called Lapid’s remarks shameful, reported ANI.

“From a community [Jews] who have suffered holocaust...he comes from that community and for him to say that it had also pained those people who are the victims of this tragedy,” Kher told ANI. The actor also alleged that Lapid’s statement seemed to be planned as what he described as the “toolkit gang” echoed his opinion on the social media.

#WATCH | Anupam Kher speaks to ANI on Int'l Film Festival of India Jury Head remarks for 'Kashmir Files', "...If holocaust is right, the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is right too. Seems pre-planned as immediately after that the toolkit gang became active. May God give him wisdom.." pic.twitter.com/cUQ1bqzFs7 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

Opposition leaders and journalists have, however, backed Lapid’s criticism of the film.

Congress Social Media and Digital Platforms Chairperson Supriya Shrinate noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hindutva groups had promoted the film.

“Hate gets called out, eventually,” she added.

PM Modi, his govt, BJP, the RW ecosystem feverishly promoted ‘The Kashmir Files’



A movie rejected by International Film Festival Of India. Jury Head Nadav Lapid called it ‘propaganda, vulgar movie - inappropriate for the film festival’.



Hate gets called out, eventually pic.twitter.com/VJ5dFRKnaT — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) November 28, 2022

Founding member of Democratic Azad Party Salman Nizami called the episode a disgrace.

“India’s biggest film festival and a Cannes award winning jury head calls Vivek’s trashy, vulgar The Kashmir Files out,” he tweeted. “This is what happens when you play with the sentiments of public. Agni[hotri] and [Anupam] Kher made crores, KPs [Kashmiri Pandits are] still fighting for their rights!”

Journalist Rana Ayyub tweeted that what Lapid said should have been called out by Bollywood artists, filmmakers and heads of censor boards.

Political strategist and former Aam Aadmi Party’s social media head Ankit Lal questioned what the supporters of the movie had to say now.

On Monday, Lapid criticised The Kashmir Files in front of an audience that included Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Ministers of State L Murugan and Shripad Naik.

The Israeli director said that “all the jury members” were “disturbed and shocked” by Agnihotri’s film, which explores the exodus of Pandits from Kashmir in the 1990s.

#Breaking: #IFFI Jury says they were “disturbed and shocked” to see #NationalFilmAward winning #KashmirFiles, “a propoganda, vulgar movie” in the competition section of a prestigious festival— organised by the Govt of India.

🎤 Over to @vivekagnihotri sir…

@nadavlapi pic.twitter.com/ove4xO8Ftr — Navdeep Yadav (@navdeepyadav321) November 28, 2022

However, hours later, filmmaker Sudipto Sen, the only Indian member of the jury, claimed that Lapid was speaking in his personal capacity.

In addition to Lapid and Sen, American producer Jinko Gotoh, French film editor Pascale Chavance, French documentary filmmaker Javier Angulo Barturen were part of the jury that evaluated 15 entries.