India’s gross domestic product grew by 6.3% in the second quarter (July-September) of the financial year 2022-’23, government data showed on Wednesday. The growth rate has slowed down from 8.4% in the same quarter last year.

In the first quarter (April-June) of this financial year, the economy had grown by 13.5%.

The growth rate figures released on Wednesday are in line with projections of 6.1% to 6.3% made by the Reserve Bank of India earlier this month, according to PTI.

Several rating agencies and economic bodies have predicted that India’s economy will slow down as compared to the full-year growth of 6.9% recorded in the previous financial year of 2021-’22.