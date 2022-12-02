Twitter on Friday suspended rapper Kanye West’s account, two months after it was restored during billionaire Elon Musk’s $44-billion takeover of the microblogging platform, Reuters reported.

Musk said that West had “violated our rule against incitement to violence”.

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

The ban on West came after he praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and ranted about sin, pornography and the devil during an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, the BBC reported.

Kanye West says he “likes Hitler” pic.twitter.com/ECnFxYnYdO — Van Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) December 1, 2022

“I see good things about Hitler also,” West said. “This guy... invented highways, invented the very microphone that I used as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that.”

This is not the first time that West’s comments have landed him in trouble.

In October, Twitter had suspended his account because of his anti-Semitic comments. The remarks had also prompted German sportswear brand Adidas to distance itself from the rapper.

Paris fashion house Balenciaga and US clothing retailer Gap have also ended ties with West after he attended a fashion week with a shirt that said “White Lives Matter” – an insulting take on the Black Lives Matter racial equality movement.