The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday appointed former Congress leaders Sunil Jakhar and Amarinder Singh and former Uttar Pradesh Congress president Swatantra Dev Singh as members of its national executive, ANI reported.

The party also appointed former Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill as one of its national spokespersons.

Jakhar had joined the BJP in July. He had quit the Congress on May 14, saying that the party was facing an existential crisis. The Congress had removed Jakhar from all posts on April 26 accusing him of being involved in activities against the party.

Singh had joined the BJP in September. He had also announced the merger of his outfit, the Punjab Lok Congress, with the BJP.

The Punjab Lok Congress was founded in November 2021 after Singh had resigned as the chief minister and quit the Congress in September following a tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Meanwhile, Shergill had resigned from the Congress in August. In a letter to former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Shergill had said that the ideology and the vision of the current decision-makers of the Congress were no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India.

He had also accused the Congress of not taking the interests of the public and the country and being influenced by the “self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring on-ground reality”.