A passenger on a train from Delhi to Kanpur died on Friday morning after an iron rod broke through the glass window and pierced his neck, PTI reported.

The passenger, who died on the spot, was identified as a Sultanpur resident named Harikesh Dubey. He was on board the Nilanchal Express.

The incident took place around 8.45 am between the Danwar and Somna stations in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district, The Indian Express reported. The train was subsequently halted at the Aligarh junction at 9.23 am.

A spokesperson for the railways, HS Upadhyay, said that the Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police will investigate the death.

“The rod had come from outside into the general coach,” he said. “Because of a serious injury from the rod, Sultanpur resident Harikesh Dubey died.”

The iron rod also went through a wall into the adjoining compartment, and narrowly missed passengers seated there.

Visuals on social media showed Dubey on his seat and the rod having pierced his neck.

The man who died hailed from the Gopinathpur village in the Sultanpur district. “Dubey was employed with a private firm in Delhi,” his cousin Rajeev Dubey said. “He was on his way to attend a marriage function in Lucknow. He is survived by his parents, wife Shalini and two children, daughter Arya [7] and son Ayansh [4].”