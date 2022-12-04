A voter turnout of 18% was recorded till 12 pm as polling for the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi election began in the national capital on Sunday, ANI reported.

In the elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping to extend its 15-year reign at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, while the Aam Aadmi Party is hoping to repeat the success that it achieved in the 2020 Assembly poll in the national capital. The Congress is fighting to regain relevance in Delhi, where it has been seeing a decline since the emergence of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Over 1.45 crore citizens are eligible to vote in the city’s 250 wards. Voting began at 8 am and will end at 5.30 pm. The results will be announced on December 7.

Delhi #MCDElections2022 : Voters at Patparganj constituency in national capital to cast their votes for #MCD poll. pic.twitter.com/UB8QC4H9Ez — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 4, 2022

On Sunday, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal urged citizens to vote for a “clean and beautiful Delhi” and to ensure honest governance in the municipal corporation.

“Do not vote for those who spread garbage in Delhi,” he said. “Vote for those who will make Delhi shine, and make it clean.”

साफ़-स्वच्छ और सुंदर दिल्ली बनाने के लिए आज मतदान है, नगर निगम में एक भ्रष्टाचार मुक्त सरकार बनाने के लिए मतदान है।



सभी दिल्लीवासियों से मेरी अपील- दिल्ली नगर निगम में एक ईमानदार और काम करने वाली सरकार बनाने के लिए आज अपना वोट डालने ज़रूर जाएँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 4, 2022

Kejriwal’s deputy Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of not doing anything in Delhi for the last 15 years. He urged citizens to cast their votes for a clean and garbage-free city.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta urged citizens to vote for a “development-oriented government” and to ensure progress in the national capital.

दिल्ली की जनता से विनम्र अपील!



आज दिल्ली में नगर निगम का चुनाव है, यह आने वाले 5 वर्षो के लिए क्षेत्र की प्रगति एवं क्षेत्रवासियों का उत्थान निर्धारित करेगा।



एक विकासशील सरकार बनाने के लिए वोट अवश्य करें और लोकतंत्र के महापर्व के साक्षी बनें।



याद रखना पहले मतदान फिर जलपान! — Adesh Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) December 4, 2022

Party MP Parvesh Verma said that the AAP had claimed to be in a position to form the government in Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh as well, but that it had a habit of lying, ANI reported.

“During Covid, no one from AAP was seen working for the people,” he said. “Only MCD workers were standing with people. We’re getting around 210 seats out of 250 in the MCD polls.”

This is the first time that civic elections are being held in the capital since the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation were merged in May.

After the merger, there were 272 seats in the civic body. However, the number of wards was subsequently reduced to 250.

About 1 lakh polling officials, over 100 companies of central armed police forces and 50,000 personnel of the Delhi Police will manage the voting process, the Hindustan Times reported.

The elections will decide the fate of more than 1,300 candidates. The BJP and AAP are fighting on all wards, while the Congress has put in candidates in 247 places.

In the civic elections in 2017, the BJP won 181 out of 270 wards, while the AAP won 48 wards. The Congress had emerged victorious in 27 places. Elections were not held in two places due to the deaths of Samajwadi Party candidates.

