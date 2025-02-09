Leading newspapers on Sunday focussed on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s sweeping victory in the Delhi Assembly elections.

The votes polled for the elections were counted on Saturday. The BJP defeated the Aam Aadmi Party, securing 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly. The AAP bagged 22 constituencies, showed data from the Election Commission.

The halfway mark to gain a majority in the Delhi Assembly is 36 seats.

On Sunday, newspapers reported that the Aam Aadmi Party had lost majority after 10 years in power and some also published reports on who is likely to be the next chief minister of Delhi.

With the headline “Double Engine for Rajdhani”, The Times of India mentioned that Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal had lost his own seat for the first time.

“BJP’s post-Lok Sabha elections loss of lustre is now a firmly closed chapter,” the newspaper reported. “[Prime Minister Narendra] Modi is back again as a political superforce and the most saleable political brand.”

It also mentioned that the BJP’s senior leadership is likely to choose one of the winning MLAs to be the next chief minister of Delhi.

“Among the crowded field of contenders, Parvesh Verma has pulled ahead after his giant killing victory over Kejriwal in the latter’s stronghold of New Delhi,” the newspaper reported.

Front page of The Times of India

The Hindu led with “BJP sweeps capital” and mentioned that the Hindutva party is set to return to power in Delhi after two decades.

“The results of the election declared on Saturday delivered a jolt to the AAP with party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia losing their seats,” wrote The Hindu. “Atishi, who had taken over as chief minister from Mr Kejriwal, managed to retain her Kalkaji seat.”

The newspaper also carried the prime minister’s comment that the BJP will transform Delhi into a “modern city”.

Front page of The Hindu

The leading headline of The Indian Express read: “Aam aadmi verdict: BJP for Delhi”. It said that there was a five-fold jump in the BJP’s seat share and also carried a story about the many factors that would impact who will become the next chief minister.

The newspaper also reported that with the BJP being in power in the Centre and Delhi, it “sets the stage for easing of the prolonged legal tussle over the state’s ‘unique constitutional status’ between the Centre and the former Aam Aadmi Party-led government”.

Front page of The Indian Express

The Tribune led with the prime minister’s comments about the BJP’s victory in the national capital being “historic”. The newspaper also carried the headline “PM again reigns as BJP’s undisputed leader; AAP swept into thorny path” on its front page.

Front page of The Tribune

Hindi national daily Dainik Jagran mentioned that the BJP has come to power in Delhi after 27 years with a photo of Modi from the BJP’s headquarters.

It also mentioned that the Congress had not won a single seat for the third time in a row, although its vote share had increased marginally.

Front page of Dainik Jagran

The lead headline of Dainik Bhaskar read: “Dil se utre AAP”. AAP’s descent from the heart.

It also mentioned that there was an anti-incumbency tide against AAP as the party had not fielded many new faces.

Front page of Dainik Bhaskar

Also read: