Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha on Monday told the Central Bureau of Investigation that she cannot meet the agency officials on December 6 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, reported The Indian Express.

She suggested December 11 to December 15 as alternative dates for her questioning in the case.

On December 1, the Enforcement Directorate had named Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, in the liquor policy case. The agency has alleged that the MLC was part of a “south group” that paid at least Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party through businessman Vijay Nair, who has been arrested in the case.

A day later, the Central Bureau of Investigation issued a notice to Kavitha. On December 3, she sought the copies of the complaint that the CBI provided her.

In a letter to Central Bureau of Investigation Deputy Inspector General Raghavendra Vatsa, Kavitha on Monday wrote that she has gone through the documents, including the first information report, but her name is not mentioned anywhere.

While seeking to defer the questioning, the MLC said that she will cooperate with the investigation.

The case

On August 17, the Central Bureau of Investigation had booked Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 14 other persons on charges of irregularities in a new liquor policy.

Under the new policy, which was implemented in Delhi on November 17 last year, licences of 849 liquor shops were issued to private firms through open bidding. However, on July 30, the Delhi government withdrew the policy after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended an inquiry into it by the central agency.

On September 1, Delhi reverted to its old liquor policy, under which only state-run stores are allowed to operate.