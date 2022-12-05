Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the media of boycotting the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra as it entered the state on Monday, reported NDTV.

“It is the duty of the media to show it [the march],” Gehlot told reporters. “Rahul Gandhi’s positive yatra, positive thinking... there is no violence. If you don’t show such a yatra, then you are failing in your duty to the nation.”

The 3,570-km Bharat Jodo Yatra began in Kanyakumari on September 7. The march has so far covered seven states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka. It will end in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress says that the march is aimed at countering the politics of division espoused by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Although Gehlot accused the media of boycotting the march, he told reporters that it was not their fault, suggesting that senior media officials do not want to cover it, reported the Hindustan Times.

“You forward the details and information,” he said. “But I want to ask those who are trying to block the coverage. Will you not show such a massive programme? Media is the fourth pillar of the state.”

The chief minister urged the reporters to go back to their “high command” and take corrective steps.

“History won’t forgive you,” he added. “You have made it a joke.”