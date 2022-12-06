Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday tendered an unconditional apology to the Delhi High Court for his comments alleging bias against Justice S Muralidhar after his order quashing activist Gautam Navlakha’s transit remand and house arrest in 2018, reported Bar and Bench.

The apology came on a contempt case initiated by the Delhi High Court in 2018 against Agnihotri and former Reserve Bank of India Director S Gurumurthy.

In an affidavit before the High Court, Agnihotri said that he had deleted the tweets about Muralidhar. The amicus curiae, however, submitted that the tweets were deleted by Twitter and not Agnihotri.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the judge directed Agnihotri to remain present before the court when the matter is take up next on March 16, 2023.

“We are asking him [Agnihotri] to remain present because he is the contemnor,” the court said. “Does he have any difficulty if he has to express remorse in person? The remorse cannot always be expressed by way of an affidavit.”

Gautam Navlakha is an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, which pertains to caste violence in a village near Pune in 2018. The 70-year-old activist was among 16 people arrested for allegedly plotting the violence.