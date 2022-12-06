A look at the top headlines of the day:

Saket Gokhale detained by Gujarat Police in Jaipur for tweet about Morbi bridge collapse: The TMC leader spread false information by sharing a fake news clipping that claimed Modi’s visit to Morbi after the tragedy cost Rs 30 crore, the police said. Court frames murder charges against Ashish Mishra who is accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence: The trial against Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son and 14 others will begin on December 16. Stones thrown at Maharashtra vehicles in Belagavi as pro-Kannada outfit’s protest turns violent: Political leaders in Maharashtra said that the Centre should intervene at the earliest. India is able to buy cheap Russian oil at the cost of our suffering, says Ukrainian foreign minister: New Delhi’s decision to allow Russian fuel imports was morally inappropriate, said Dmytro Kuleba. Vivek Agnihotri apologises to HC for accusing Justice S Muralidhar of bias in Gautam Navlakha case: The filmmaker had made the comments in 2018 after the judge passed an order to quash transit remand and house arrest of Navlakha in the Bhima Koregaon matter. Opposition demands discussion on price rise, unemployment and Indo-China tensions in Winter Session: Parliament will hold 17 sittings during the session between December 7 and December 29. Choice of mother ultimate in cases involving fetal abnormalities, says Delhi High Court: The court made the observation while allowing a 26-year-old woman to terminate her pregnancy of 33 weeks. World Bank raises India’s growth forecast for this year to 6.9% from 6.5%: The revision was made as India is better placed than other emerging economies to weather slow global growth, the bank said. 19 global rights bodies urge chief justice to review SC order suspending GN Saibaba’s acquittal: In October, the Bombay HC had acquitted the former Delhi University professor in a case of allegedly having links with Maoists. But the SC reversed the order. Hindu Mahasabha leader arrested for plans to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Shahi Masjid Idgah in Mathura: The Hindutva organisation had announced the event to recite the Hindu prayer at the mosque to mark the 30th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid.