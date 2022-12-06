Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday visited the Tellipati area of the Imphal East district, a day after communal violence broke out there.

The violence took place after a group of persons forcibly removed idols from a temple in the area, PTI reported, citing unidentified police officials. The police fired tear gas shells to control the situation.

The district magistrate imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure at Tellipati due to the violence, The Hindu reported.

Singh, who also holds the home portfolio, told the police to increase security in the area. He noted that the incident took place despite police presence and said that senior officials may be held accountable.

The chief minister also urged citizens to use social media responsibly and not exaggerate incidents. “Burning of tyres on the road was exaggerated as if houses had been torched,” he said. “Let us stop exaggerating. We have to live peacefully.”

Singh said that the cybercrime division of the police has been informed about the matter, and that necessary legal action will be taken up.

The chief minister also said that citizens should not take the law into their own hands.