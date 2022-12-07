Delhi civic polls: AAP inches ahead by winning 31 seats, leading in 101 out of 250 wards
At 11.15 am, the BJP had won 32 wards and was ahead in 74 of them.
The Aam Aadmi Party went past the Bharatiya Janata Party after trailing initially as counting of votes for the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi got underway on Wednesday morning.
At 11.15 am, the AAP had won 31 wards and and was leading in 101 of them. The BJP had bagged 32 seats and was leading in 74.
This was the first time that civic elections were held in the national capital since the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation were merged in May.
The polls to 250 wards is largely being seen as a direct fight between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Most exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for the AAP over the BJP, with the Congress in the third position.
Live updates
11.20 am: Independent candidate Shakeela Begum wins Seelampur seat, according to The Indian Express.
11.15 am: AAP consolidates lead further as it looks set to go past the majority mark of 126 out of 250 seats. The party has won 31 wards and and in leading in 101 of them.
The BJP has bagged 32 seats and is leading in 74.
10.48 am: AAP builds on its lead as the party bags nine wards, and is ahead on 122. Meanwhile, the BJP has won 11 seats so far and is leading in 93.
10.21 am: Aam Aadmi Party bags three seats and BJP wins five wards each as first results emerge. The two parties are locked in a close fight in the seats where counting is underway.
9.54 am: Aam Aadmi Party goes past BJP to take lead in 113 seats. The BJP is currently ahead in 106 seats, while the Congress is a distant third leading in 10 seats.
9.42 am: BJP’s Delhi unit Vice President Virendra Sachdeva says the polls will be a tough contest, reports PTI.
“However, we will prove the exit polls wrong and the BJP will come to power in the MCD for a fourth consecutive term,” he says.
9.38 am: Aam Aadmi Party closes in on the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Hindutva party’s lead narrows to only 12 seats.
9.31 am: Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj says he is confident of his outfit’s win even as BJP takes lead in early trends, reports The Indian Express.
“The postal ballots have been counted first...It has votes from people in the government,” Bharadwaj says.
9.27 am: BJP goes past the 100-mark in early trends as it establishes lead in 106 seats. Aam Aadmi Party leading in 78 seats, while Congress is ahead in only 10.
9.12 am: The BJP is ahead on 97 seats, while the AAP has taken the lead in 53 seats, shows data from the Delhi State Election Commission website.
8.44 am: The BJP is leading on 47 seats, while the AAP is ahead in 12 seats, ANI reports. The Congress, meanwhile, is leading on a single seat.
8.25 am: Initial trends show the Aam Aadmi Party leading in four seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party in three, ANI reports.
8 am: The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections begins.
7.30 am: The Aam Aadmi Party is likely to get a clear majority in the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi election, multiple exit polls predicted on Monday.
According to the India Today-Axis exit poll, the Aam Aadmi Party could win in 149 to 171 wards out of the total of 250, while the incumbent Bharatiya Janata could emerge victorious in 69 to 91 wards.
The pollster has also tipped the Congress to win 19-31 seats.
On the other hand, another exit poll by Times Now predicts the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to win at 146-156 wards.
It further shows the BJP winning 84 to 94 wards and the Congress getting 6 to 10 wards.
7.15 am: A voter turnout of 50.48% was recorded at the polls that took place on Sunday.
The Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party have fielded 250 candidates. The Congress has 247 candidates, while there are 382 Independents contesting. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party contested on 132 wards, the Nationalist Congress Party on 26 and the Janata Dal (United) on 22.
The BJP is hoping to extend its 15-year reign at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, while the Aam Aadmi Party is hoping to repeat the success that it achieved in the 2020 Assembly polls in the national capital.
The Congress is fighting to regain relevance in Delhi, where it has been seeing a decline since the emergence of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.
7 am: The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was held on December 4. The results will be declared today.