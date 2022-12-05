The Aam Aadmi Party is likely to get a clear majority in the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi election, multiple exit polls predicted on Monday.

According to the India Today-Axis exit poll, the Aam Aadmi Party could win in 149 to 171 wards out of the total of 250, while the incumbent Bharatiya Janata could emerge victorious in 69 to 91 wards.

The pollster has also tipped the Congress to win 19-31 seats.

On the other hand, another exit poll by Times Now predicts the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to win at 146-156 wards.

It further shows the BJP winning 84 to 94 wards and the Congress getting 6 to 10 wards.

Polling was held in 240 wards across the national capital on Sunday. A voter turnout of 50.47% was recorded.

In the elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping to extend its 15-year reign at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, while the Aam Aadmi Party is hoping to repeat the success that it achieved in the 2020 Assembly poll.

The Congress is fighting to regain relevance in Delhi, where it has been seeing a decline since the emergence of the Kejriwal-led party.

The results will be announced on December 7.