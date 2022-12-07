The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday increased the repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25%.

The repo rate is the interest rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das made the announcement after the central bank’s bi-monthly monetary policy meeting.

This is the fifth hike in the repo rate since May. The central bank had raised the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.9% in September.

The monetary policy committee, which has three members from the Reserve Bank of India and three external members, raised the key lending rate on Wednesday with a five out of six majority.

Till October, retail inflation has remained above the upper limit mandated by the Reserve Bank of India for 10 months. The central bank aims to keep inflation between 2% and 6%.

The price rise indicator, however, had dropped to a three-month low of 6.77% in October. It was 7.41% in September, 7% in August and 6.71% in July.