Himachal Pradesh election results: BJP leads in 39 seats, Congress ahead in 27, show early trends
A voter turnout of 65.95% was recorded during the polling held for 68 seats on November 12.
The counting of votes for the Himachal Assembly elections started on Thursday at 8 am. Votes cast through postal ballots will be counted first.
Voting for the 68-seat Assembly in Himachal Pradesh was held in a single phase on November 12. A voter turnout of 65.95% was recorded, during which the fate of 412 candidates was decided.
On Monday, multiple exit polls predicted a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress in Himachal Pradesh. The halfway mark in the state is 35.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will look to stave off challenge from its main contender Congress in a state which has a four-decade old tradition of voting out the incumbent party. The Aam Aadmi Party will look to open its account in Himachal Pradesh, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) will want to add to the one seat it held in the outgoing Assembly.
A victory for the BJP will give the party an impetus ahead of the Assembly elections due in nine states next year, and the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Meanwhile, for the Congress, the Himachal Pradesh polls are the first one since Mallikarjun Kharge took over as the party chief.
Live updates
8.49 am: Early trends show the BJP is leading in 39 seats, closely followed by the Congress with 27, reported NDTV.
8.27 am: The BJP is leading in eight seats and the Congress is ahead in three, reports NDTV.
8.22 am: Visuals from a counting centre in Shimla.
8 am: The counting of votes begins.
7.45 am: Exit polls have predicted a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress in Himachal Pradesh.
7.35 am: Visuals from Shimla ahead of the counting of votes.
7.25 am: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will look to stave off challenge from its main contender Congress in a state which has a four-decade old tradition of voting out the incumbent party. The Aam Aadmi Party will look to open its account in Himachal Pradesh, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) will want to add to the one seat it held in the outgoing Assembly.
7 am: The counting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls will begin at 8 am. The majority mark is 35.