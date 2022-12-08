The Bharatiya Janata Party looked well poised on Thursday to put up the best performance ever by a party in Gujarat Assembly elections, by winning more than 150 of the 182 seats in the state. At 2.15 pm, the party had already bagged 20 seats and was leading in 138 other constituencies.

The BJP’s tally is set to eclipse the Congress’ best results, when the party had won 149 seats in 1985. The BJP had first secured a clear majority in the state in 1995, winning 121 seats, and has won every Assembly election in Gujarat since then.

However, its best showing was in 2002, when the saffron party won 127 seats in the aftermath of the communal riots that broke out in the state in February that year. This was also the first election in which Narendra Modi was seeking a full term as chief minister. He had taken over from Keshubhai Patel in 2001, who had resigned mid-term.

Since 2002, the BJP’s tally had shrunk in every state election, and the Congress had gained at its expense. In the previous elections in 2017, the BJP won 99 seats – the first time it could not touch the three-figure mark since it came to power in the western state. The Congress had won 78 seats in 2017.

However, as the counting of votes started at 8 am on Thursday, the BJP went on to shatter all previous records. Even in terms of vote share, the party is on course to a landmark performance. At 2.15 pm, the BJP had amassed 52.6% of the votes, well above the previous highest of 49.85% in 2002.

Meanwhile, the Congress was decimated to its worst ever tally of seats in Gujarat this year. At 2.15 pm, the party had won two seats, and was leading in just 14 others. Previously, the party had suffered its worst defeat in 1990, when it managed to win 33 seats.

As far as vote share is concerned, the Congress has been reduced to a little more than 27%, which is also poorer than the 30.7% it managed in 1990.