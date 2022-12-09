Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale was arrested again on Thursday hours after he got bail in a case of allegedly tweeting fake news about the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat, reported PTI.

His arrest on Thursday was made on a case filed in Morbi for allegedly “promoting enmity between classes during the elections” by spreading fake news about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the site of the bridge collapse, reported The Indian Express. The new case was filed “barely an hour” after Gokhale got bail in the first case, according to the newspaper.

The allegations made in this case are on similar lines as the first one that had been registered in Ahmedabad. The prime minister had visited Morbi on November 1, a day after the bridge on the Machchu river collapsed, leaving 141 people dead.

On December 1, Gokhale had shared a news clipping about a purported Right to Information application which claimed that Modi’s visit to Morbi cost Rs 30 crore. However, on the same day, the Press Information Bureau tweeted a fact check saying that the information was fake.

The news clipping appeared to be from the local newspaper Gujarat Samachar. The newspaper later denied having published the news, according to the police.

Gokhale was first held in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on December 5 by the Gujarat Police. He was formally arrested after being brought to Ahmedabad, and subsequently sent to police custody till December 8. The Gujarat Police had alleged that Gokhale tweeted fake news about Modi’s visit to Morbi to get political mileage.

On Thursday, the Trinamool Congress spokesperson was granted bail in the case by an Ahmedabad court. Party MP Derek O’Brien tweeted about his bail at 4.47 pm on Thursday. However, less than five hours later, O’Brien tweeted that Gokhale had been arrested again at 8.45 pm.

He added that the spokesperson had been taken into custody without any notice or warrant and was being taken to an “unknown destination”.

@SaketGokhale @AITCofficial being harassed by Gujarat Police even after getting bail. ARRESTED AGAIN 8.45pm Dec 8. While he was leaving Cyber PS in Ahmedabad, Police team without notice/warrant are arresting him and taking him to unknown destination. CONDEMNABLE — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 8, 2022

In the second case, Gokhale has been charged under Section 125 (promoting enmity between classes) of the Representation of People’s Act. An election official in the Morbi Assembly constituency, who filed the first information report, said that Gokhale had tweeted the alleged fake news at a time when the Model Code of Conduct was in effect in Gujarat due to state elections.

#TMC National Spokesperson #SaketGokhale re-arrested in another Morbi- linked case hours after being granted bail. pic.twitter.com/wBbofdqhkP — Sreyashi Dey (@SreyashiDey) December 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has sent a five-member delegation to Morbi.

“Not a single arrest in Morbi tragedy but a TRUTH-TELLER must be harassed,” the party tweeted. “We stand by Saket Gokhale & we will FIGHT with all our MIGHT.”