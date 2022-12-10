The big news: Sukhvinder Sukhu elected next Himachal Pradesh CM, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Saket Gokhale said Modi is hurt by a tweet but not innocent deaths, and India abstained from vote for humanitarian aid to sanctioned entities.
- Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be next Himachal Pradesh chief minister: The Congress MLA will take oath along with his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri on Sunday.
- Modi is hurt by a tweet, not deaths of innocents, says Saket Gokhale day after getting bail: The Trinamool Congress spokesperson was referring to the Morbi bridge collapse that claimed 141 lives. He was arrested for a tweet about the tragedy.
- India abstains from UNSC resolution to allow humanitarian aid to sanctioned entities: All other members of the Security Council voted in favour of the resolution.
- Cyclone Mandous weakens into depression after landfall, Chennai gets heavy rainfall: The storm made landfall off the coast of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu around 10.30 pm on Friday.
- BJP, AAP accuse each of attempting to lure councillors to switch sides in Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party won the Municipal Corporation elections on December 7, ousting the BJP that had controlled the civic body for 15 years.
- Defence ministry suspends business with Defsys Solutions, firm under probe in AgustaWestland case: In April 2021, a French journal had reported that the company had received one million euros as part of the deal to supply Rafale fighter jets to India.
- UGC to make four-year undergraduate courses must for honours degrees: The University Grants Commission is expected to announce its new Curriculum and Credit Framework on Monday.
- NCW moves Supreme Court to make minimum age of marriage for Muslims same as other communities: The National Commission for Women said that allowing Muslims girls to marry when they attain puberty, presumed to be at 15 years, is discriminatory.
- Supreme Court says Army not being fair to women officers: The petitioners, a group of 34 women officers, claimed that junior male officers were being considered over them for promotions.