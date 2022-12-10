A look at the top headlines of the day:

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be next Himachal Pradesh chief minister: The Congress MLA will take oath along with his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri on Sunday. Modi is hurt by a tweet, not deaths of innocents, says Saket Gokhale day after getting bail: The Trinamool Congress spokesperson was referring to the Morbi bridge collapse that claimed 141 lives. He was arrested for a tweet about the tragedy. India abstains from UNSC resolution to allow humanitarian aid to sanctioned entities: All other members of the Security Council voted in favour of the resolution. Cyclone Mandous weakens into depression after landfall, Chennai gets heavy rainfall: The storm made landfall off the coast of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu around 10.30 pm on Friday. BJP, AAP accuse each of attempting to lure councillors to switch sides in Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party won the Municipal Corporation elections on December 7, ousting the BJP that had controlled the civic body for 15 years. JNU protests Defence ministry suspends business with Defsys Solutions, firm under probe in AgustaWestland case: In April 2021, a French journal had reported that the company had received one million euros as part of the deal to supply Rafale fighter jets to India. UGC to make four-year undergraduate courses must for honours degrees: The University Grants Commission is expected to announce its new Curriculum and Credit Framework on Monday. NCW moves Supreme Court to make minimum age of marriage for Muslims same as other communities: The National Commission for Women said that allowing Muslims girls to marry when they attain puberty, presumed to be at 15 years, is discriminatory. Supreme Court says Army not being fair to women officers: The petitioners, a group of 34 women officers, claimed that junior male officers were being considered over them for promotions.