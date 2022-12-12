Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday made a visit to the Delhi airport after commuters complained about crowding and congestion, reported India Today.

The minister spoke to airport management officials at Terminal 3 of the airport.

#WATCH | Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia makes a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of Delhi International Airport amid complaints of congestion by passengers pic.twitter.com/5XBrNNDhDD — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022

For the past few days, passengers have been sharing their ordeal on social media about crowding and congestion. Many commuters posted pictures of long queues at security checkpoints on social media – most of them complaining about crowd mismanagement at Terminal 3.

The chaos that is T3 at Delhi Airport. Tempers running high. Stupid passengers jumping lines. People shouting. Fighting. Incompetent private security personnel unable to handle the rush. What an ugly ugly experience. But yeah. Sab changa si. pic.twitter.com/6o97N6apcI — Munish (@MunishBhardwaj) December 7, 2022

The Delhi airport authorities had said that it has deployed officials on the ground to assist the passengers and minimise any inconvenience, reported NDTV.

“Please be assured that passenger experience is paramount for us, and we always strive to enhance our flyers experience,” it had told a passenger complaining on social media. “Also, we have duly noted the remarks and have shared it with the concerned agency. Further, you may also share your direct feedback with CISF [Central Industrial Security Force] headquarters.”

Been here from last 30 minutes and still not halfway through the security check line on T3, @DelhiAirport



What is going on?@AAI_Official help please 🙏

#help #airports #waiting pic.twitter.com/p8JLBmqYTz — Riya Bhatia (@riyatennis) December 8, 2022

Here is adding to the gallery. I have been complaining about this apathy at @DelhiAirport for over a year now. All they keep doing is expanding retail space. It’s always profit centre focus Vs costs for convenience. It’s not about resources. It’s about mindset. pic.twitter.com/bqHLmFC6cY — Bhaskar Thyagarajan (@bhaskarbluesky) December 11, 2022

As complaints had poured in, the Delhi airport and the Ministry of Civil Aviation formulated a four-point plan last week to decongest the air transport facility.

The plan includes enhancing X-ray screening systems, demolishing reserve lounge and installing and an Automatic Tray Retrieval System machine, converting two entry points for passenger use and having airlines reduce peak hour departures.

The Delhi airport is the country’s largest and has three terminals. All international flights as well as some domestic services operate from terminal 3.

On an average, the Delhi airport handles about 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.