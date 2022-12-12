A look at the top headlines of the day:

Indian, Chinese troops clashed along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, ‘minor injuries’ on both sides: This was the first such incident since the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh in June 2020.

Umar Khalid granted seven days’ interim bail to attend sister’s wedding: The activist will be released on December 23 and will need to surrender on December 30.

Remove derogatory remarks on minority religions, SC tells petitioner against forced conversions: The petition has been filed by Bharatiya Janta Party leader Ashwini Upadhyay.

Retail inflation falls below 6% mark for first time this year: The price rise indicator came down to 5.88% in November from 6.77% in October.

‘I am a Shudra, may not know good Hindi,’ says Congress MP as he accuses Nirmala Sitharaman of using divisive language: A Revanth Reddy said that it was not appropriate for the finance minister to have commented about his language.

SC dismisses Manish Sisodia’s plea seeking quashing of defamation case by Himanta Biswa Sarma: The Delhi deputy chief minister had alleged that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Assam CM had given PPE kit contracts to firms linked to his wife and son.

Jammu and Kashmir to introduce unique IDs for each family, Opposition raises privacy concerns: The JK Family ID will be used to determine eligibility of beneficiaries of various social welfare schemes, the Union Territory administration said.

Iran publicly carries out second execution linked to nationwide protests: Majidreza Rahnavard, 23, was convicted of killing two members of security forces.

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader booked for ‘kill Modi to save Constitution’ remarks: In a viral video, Raja Pateria, a former state minister, clarified that by ‘killing’ he means defeating the prime minister.

Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline Fernandez for ‘unfairly’ naming her in money laundering case: The actor has alleged that Fernandez and 15 media organisations were colluding to harm her ‘rapidly progressing career’.

