The big news: Indian, Chinese troops injured in clash near Arunachal border, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Umar Khalid granted interim bail for sister’s wedding, and the SC asked a lawyer to remove derogatory comments in a religious conversions case.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Indian, Chinese troops clashed along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, ‘minor injuries’ on both sides: This was the first such incident since the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh in June 2020.
- Umar Khalid granted seven days’ interim bail to attend sister’s wedding: The activist will be released on December 23 and will need to surrender on December 30.
- Remove derogatory remarks on minority religions, SC tells petitioner against forced conversions: The petition has been filed by Bharatiya Janta Party leader Ashwini Upadhyay.
- Retail inflation falls below 6% mark for first time this year: The price rise indicator came down to 5.88% in November from 6.77% in October.
- ‘I am a Shudra, may not know good Hindi,’ says Congress MP as he accuses Nirmala Sitharaman of using divisive language: A Revanth Reddy said that it was not appropriate for the finance minister to have commented about his language.
- SC dismisses Manish Sisodia’s plea seeking quashing of defamation case by Himanta Biswa Sarma: The Delhi deputy chief minister had alleged that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Assam CM had given PPE kit contracts to firms linked to his wife and son.
- Jammu and Kashmir to introduce unique IDs for each family, Opposition raises privacy concerns: The JK Family ID will be used to determine eligibility of beneficiaries of various social welfare schemes, the Union Territory administration said.
- Iran publicly carries out second execution linked to nationwide protests: Majidreza Rahnavard, 23, was convicted of killing two members of security forces.
- Madhya Pradesh Congress leader booked for ‘kill Modi to save Constitution’ remarks: In a viral video, Raja Pateria, a former state minister, clarified that by ‘killing’ he means defeating the prime minister.
- Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline Fernandez for ‘unfairly’ naming her in money laundering case: The actor has alleged that Fernandez and 15 media organisations were colluding to harm her ‘rapidly progressing career’.