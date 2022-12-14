Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday joined Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in his party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan.

“The increasing number of people standing up to unite the country against hatred shows that we will be successful,” the Congress said in a tweet sharing a photograph of Gandhi and Rajan.

The 3,570-km Bharat Jodo Yatra began in Kanyakumari on September 7. The Congress says that the march is aimed at countering the politics of division espoused by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On Wednesday, BJP social media chief Amit Malviya said that Rajan joining the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra was not a surprise.

“He fancies himself as the next Manmohan Singh,” Malviya wrote. “Just that his commentary on India’s economy should be discarded with disdain. It is coloured and opportunistic….”

Rajan on many occasions has criticised the economic policies of the Narendra Modi-led Central government.

In August, Rajan had said that India’s economic growth of 7% for the current fiscal year was insufficient for the kind of jobs it needs.

Rajan had also said that the BJP-led government needs to have a dialogue before formulating decisions like demonetisation and farm laws. He had also said that the BJP has a view that only those who constantly clap are right as it does nothing wrong.