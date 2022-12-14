A 17-year-old girl on Wednesday was attacked with acid by two men in Delhi’s Dwarka district, reported The Indian Express, citing the police. The attack took place at Mohan Garden area of Dwarka More following which the girl was taken to the city’s Safdarjung Hospital.

“A girl aged 17 years was allegedly attacked using some acid-like substance by two persons on a bike around 7:30 am this morning,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan, told the newspaper. “The girl was with her younger sister at the time of the incident. She has raised suspicion over two persons known to them.”

One of the suspects in the case has been detained, while the other is still at large. The Delhi Police has also set up multiple teams to investigate the case.

The girl suffered 7% to 8% facial burns and her eyes have also been affected, according to a doctor at Safdarjung Hospital, reported The Hindu. She is admitted to the burns Intensive Care Unit ward and is stable.

Shocking case of acid attack on a 17-year old girl in Delhi’s Dwarka area. 2 boys riding on a bike throw acid on the girl in broad daylight. Disturbing how acid is still freely available in India despite SC’s ban of over the counter sales. pic.twitter.com/OAwpN73v4u — Priyanshi Sharma (@Priyanshi50) December 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has asked the police commissioner to file a detailed report on the attack and how the acid was procured. In 2013, the Supreme Court had directed states and the Centre to regulate the use of acid across the country to stop such attacks, especially against women, reported the BBC.

The top court had said that those buying acid will have explain why they need the chemical. The order had directed Centre and state governments that sales of acid will have to be reported to the police.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also demanded strict action against the accused persons on Wednesday.

“This cannot be tolerated at all,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader tweeted. “How did the accused gather so much courage? The accused should be given the strictest punishment. The safety of every girl child in Delhi is important to us.”

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the Aam Aadmi Party government in the capital seeking a report on the retail sale of acid, and action taken against the shop or seller of the acid. The notice also sought details of any past complaints of threats submitted by the girl or her family, and a copy of the first information report registered in the case.