Three persons were killed and five were injured in a stampede during an event to distribute blankets in West Bengal’s Asansol on Wednesday, PTI reported.

The event was organised by Bharatiya Janata Party councillor Chaitali Tiwari, under the banner of a religious outfit named Shiv Charcha, reported The Indian Express.

Three dead including one child in West Bengal's Asansol following a stampede in a blanket distribution program attended by BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari. Four others with injuries undergoing treatment at the hospital. Police claims organisers had not taken any permission.

Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari and MLA Jitendra Tiwari had attended the programme. The incident, however, took place after Adikari left the venue.

The West Bengal Police said no permission was taken for the event. But, Tiwari said that permission was denied by the police.

“But this is not the time to indulge in blame-game politics,” Tiwari said, according to The Indian Express. “Today, we need to stand by those who lost their loved ones.”

Adhikari alleged that arrangements made by the police were withdrawn after he left the venue.

“Even the civic volunteers were asked to leave the venue by their superiors,” Adhikari said in a statement. “I’m not blaming anyone for this tragedy. The horrific incident should not have happened and the deaths and injuries are absolutely unfortunate, sorrowful and tragic.”

My statement on the Asansol Tragedy:

The Trinamool Congress criticised the BJP for organising the event despite not getting permission from the police.

“The BJP leaders who were present at the venue and the organiser of the event need to take the blame for this unfortunate incident,” said Trinamool state general secretary Kunal Ghosh. “They cannot wash their hands of the matter. Why did they hold the event if permission was not given for the same?”