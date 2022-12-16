New low even for Pakistan, says India on Bilawal Bhutto’s comment on Narendra Modi
On Thursday, the Pakistani foreign minister had described the Indian prime minister as the ‘butcher of Gujarat’.
The Union Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s comments describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “butcher of Gujarat” was a new low for the neighbouring country.
The comments were an “uncivilised outburst” and seemed to be a result of Pakistan’s “increasing inability to use terrorists and their proxies”, the ministry noted in its statement.
At a press conference on Thursday, Zaradari had made the comments after India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar’s said at the United Nations that Pakistan was the epicentre of terrorism. Jaishankar had said that Pakistan glorifies Osama bin Laden as a martyr, and shelters terrorists like Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Sajid Mir and Dawood Ibrahim.
In response, Zardari said: “I would like to remind Mr Jaishankar that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives, and he is the prime minister [of India].” The Pakistani foreign minister’s comments were apparently in reference to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the chief minister of the state.
In a statement issued on Friday, India’s foreign ministry said that Zardari should direct his “frustration towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country”.
“These comments are a new low, even for Pakistan,” the ministry said, in its statement.