A look at the top headlines of the day:

Why is PM Modi running away from discussion on border conflict with China, asks Congress: Party MP Jairam Ramesh said that the prime minister, and not the defence minister, should answer questions on the subject in Parliament. Gross direct tax collections rise by nearly 26% to over Rs 13.63 lakh crore in 2022-’23: The figure stood at Rs 13,63,649 crore as of December 17 in 2022-’23 as compared to Rs 10,83,150 crore last year. As toll in Bihar hooch tragedy rises, human rights body to depute team for investigation: According to hospital records, 70 people have died from drinking illicitly brewed country liquor. Centre is rewarding China for its increasing aggression, says Arvind Kejriwal: The Aam Aadmi Party chief also urged citizens to boycott goods made in China. Man detained in Jharkhand for allegedly killing wife, chopping body into pieces: The police said that Rubika Pahadi was the second wife of the man, Dildar Ansari, and his first marriage had led to a dispute between them. BJP seeks high-level probe into killings of two civilians in Rajouri: The White Knight Corps of the Army has blamed ‘unidentified terrorists’ for the firing. PM mediates on Russia-Ukraine war but ignores Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute, says Shiv Sena: Since its creation on May 1, 1960, Maharashtra has demanded that 865 villages lying within Karnataka border should be merged with it. Iran arrests actor Taraneh Alidoosti after she criticised execution of protestor: ‘Watching this bloodshed and not taking action, is a disgrace to humanity,’ the 38-year-old wrote on Instagram on December 8. North Korea launches two ballistic missiles, says Seoul: The missiles traveled about 500 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 550 kilometers before landing in the East Sea. At COP15, India pushes for new, dedicated fund to implement framework for halting biodiversity loss: Union minister Bhupendra Yadav said developing countries bear most of the burden of implementing biodiversity conservation targets and so need adequate funds.