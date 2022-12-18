The big news: Congress questions PM’s silence on China border conflict, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Gross direct tax collections rose by nearly 26% in 2022-’23, and the NHRC said it will look into the Bihar hooch tragedy.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Why is PM Modi running away from discussion on border conflict with China, asks Congress: Party MP Jairam Ramesh said that the prime minister, and not the defence minister, should answer questions on the subject in Parliament.
- Gross direct tax collections rise by nearly 26% to over Rs 13.63 lakh crore in 2022-’23: The figure stood at Rs 13,63,649 crore as of December 17 in 2022-’23 as compared to Rs 10,83,150 crore last year.
- As toll in Bihar hooch tragedy rises, human rights body to depute team for investigation: According to hospital records, 70 people have died from drinking illicitly brewed country liquor.
- Centre is rewarding China for its increasing aggression, says Arvind Kejriwal: The Aam Aadmi Party chief also urged citizens to boycott goods made in China.
- Man detained in Jharkhand for allegedly killing wife, chopping body into pieces: The police said that Rubika Pahadi was the second wife of the man, Dildar Ansari, and his first marriage had led to a dispute between them.
- BJP seeks high-level probe into killings of two civilians in Rajouri: The White Knight Corps of the Army has blamed ‘unidentified terrorists’ for the firing.
- PM mediates on Russia-Ukraine war but ignores Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute, says Shiv Sena: Since its creation on May 1, 1960, Maharashtra has demanded that 865 villages lying within Karnataka border should be merged with it.
- Iran arrests actor Taraneh Alidoosti after she criticised execution of protestor: ‘Watching this bloodshed and not taking action, is a disgrace to humanity,’ the 38-year-old wrote on Instagram on December 8.
- North Korea launches two ballistic missiles, says Seoul: The missiles traveled about 500 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 550 kilometers before landing in the East Sea.
- At COP15, India pushes for new, dedicated fund to implement framework for halting biodiversity loss: Union minister Bhupendra Yadav said developing countries bear most of the burden of implementing biodiversity conservation targets and so need adequate funds.