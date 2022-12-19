The big news: Sushil Modi says same-sex marriage shouldn’t be legalised, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: S Jaishankar criticised Rahul Gandhi for using ‘beating’ word for Indian soldiers and VD Savarkar’s portrait unveiled in Karnataka Assembly.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Two judges cannot decide on same-sex marriage, needs debate in Parliament, says BJP MP Sushil Modi: The BJP leader said some ‘left-liberal people’ are pursuing western culture and trying to bring in a law for the recognition of same-sex marriage in India.
- ‘Beating’ word should not be used for Indian soldiers, S Jaishankar criticises Rahul Gandhi: ‘China has taken our land. They are beating our soldiers,’ Gandhi had said last week.
- VD Savarkar’s portrait unveiled in Karnataka Assembly Hall in Belagavi, Opposition stages protest: The 10-day Winter Session, which started on Monday, is likely to be dominated by the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute.
- Maharashtra leaders stopped from entering Karnataka’s Belagavi, curfew imposed: The Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti and the Nationalist Congress Party members had planned to stage protests in Belagavi during the Karnataka Assembly session.
- Opposition MPs walk out of Rajya Sabha after discussion on India-China clashes is not allowed: Congress MPs Ranjeet Ranjan and Syed Naseer Hussain had given notices seeking the suspension of business, and calling on the prime minister to make a statement.
- Nine of 10 cities with worst air pollution are in South Asia, says World Bank report: The organisation said that air pollution leads to an estimated 2 million premature deaths in the region every year.
- 53% teachers say most primary students in Jharkhand forgot to read, write after Covid-19, survey says: An acute shortage of teachers was also noticed in the state, a report on the survey prepared by Economist Jean Dreze stated.
- After AIIMS cyberattack, Delhi Police seek details about China, Hong Kong-based IP addresses: The police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to get information from Interpol.
- Detained militants take over counter-terrorism centre in Pakistan’s Bannu district: Officials claimed the situation was under control and an operation to retake the facility is underway.
- Parliament panel questions delay in compensation for sewer cleaning deaths: The Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment flagged that families of 104 victims have not received compensation.