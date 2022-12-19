A look at the top headlines of the day:

Two judges cannot decide on same-sex marriage, needs debate in Parliament, says BJP MP Sushil Modi: The BJP leader said some ‘left-liberal people’ are pursuing western culture and trying to bring in a law for the recognition of same-sex marriage in India. ‘Beating’ word should not be used for Indian soldiers, S Jaishankar criticises Rahul Gandhi: ‘China has taken our land. They are beating our soldiers,’ Gandhi had said last week. VD Savarkar’s portrait unveiled in Karnataka Assembly Hall in Belagavi, Opposition stages protest: The 10-day Winter Session, which started on Monday, is likely to be dominated by the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute. Maharashtra leaders stopped from entering Karnataka’s Belagavi, curfew imposed: The Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti and the Nationalist Congress Party members had planned to stage protests in Belagavi during the Karnataka Assembly session. Opposition MPs walk out of Rajya Sabha after discussion on India-China clashes is not allowed: Congress MPs Ranjeet Ranjan and Syed Naseer Hussain had given notices seeking the suspension of business, and calling on the prime minister to make a statement. Nine of 10 cities with worst air pollution are in South Asia, says World Bank report: The organisation said that air pollution leads to an estimated 2 million premature deaths in the region every year. 53% teachers say most primary students in Jharkhand forgot to read, write after Covid-19, survey says: An acute shortage of teachers was also noticed in the state, a report on the survey prepared by Economist Jean Dreze stated. After AIIMS cyberattack, Delhi Police seek details about China, Hong Kong-based IP addresses: The police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to get information from Interpol. Detained militants take over counter-terrorism centre in Pakistan’s Bannu district: Officials claimed the situation was under control and an operation to retake the facility is underway. Parliament panel questions delay in compensation for sewer cleaning deaths: The Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment flagged that families of 104 victims have not received compensation.