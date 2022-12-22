The big news: Modi asks officials to increase Covid-19 testing, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Some international passengers will be tested for Covid-19 after arriving in India, and India expresses concern on Taliban’s education ban.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- At high-level meet on Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directs officials to ramp up testing: Doctors’ body advises citizens to wear masks, avoid international travel.
- 2% of international passengers to undergo Covid-19 tests at airports on arrival: The rule will come into effect from 10 am on December 24.
- India expresses concern after Afghanistan bans women from accessing higher education: The ban came after the Taliban had shut down girls’ secondary schools in the country in March just hours after they were reopened since August 2021.
- I had no intention to insult Bihar, says Piyush Goyal after row over his comments about the state: ‘If they have their way, they will turn the country into Bihar,’ the Union minister had remarked on Tuesday, while a RJD MP was speaking in the Rajya Sabha.
- Karnataka passes resolution to protect state’s interest amid border row with Maharashtra: The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and was adopted by a voice vote.
- ‘Excuses to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ says Rahul Gandhi as he rebukes Centre’s letter to halt march amid Covid: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in his letter had said that BJP leaders from Rajasthan are worried that the march could spread coronavirus.
- BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari urges supporters to celebrate Tulsi Pujan Diwas on December 25: Adhikari also said bulldozers will run in the state if BJP comes to power.
- India abstains from UN resolution calling for end to violence in Myanmar: This was the first Security Council resolution adopted on Myanmar in 74 years.
- Plea challenging notification allowing Sikhs to carry kirpan on flights dismissed by Delhi HC: The petitioner had argued that the order is bad in law and violates civil aviation safety protocols as well as international conventions.
- Cutting trade ties with China will be counterproductive, says former NITI Aayog vice chairperson: Politicians have called for boycott of Chinese goods after its transgression along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh.