India and China held a fresh round of high-level military talks on December 20 – the first such meeting since troops of the two countries clashed in Arunachal Pradesh earlier this month.

At the 17th round of the India- China Corps Commander Level Meeting held at the Chinese side of the Chushul-Moldo border, military officers of the two countries “exchanged views on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC [Line of Actual Control] in the Western Sector in an open and constructive manner”, a joint statement said.

On December 9, Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. New Delhi said that the clash took place after Chinese soldiers attempted to change the status quo at the Line of Actual Control.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that the clash led to “minor injuries” to a few soldiers on both sides. After the face-off, both sides immediately disengaged from the area, he added.

The Tawang skirmish was the first such incident reported since the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh in June 2020. The military commander-level talks between the two sides had started after the Galwan clash.

During the last round of talks, the two sides had agreed to withdraw their troops from the Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs, a key standoff point in eastern Ladakh. The disengagement was completed on September 14.

“They had a frank and in-depth discussion, keeping in line with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest which would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC [Line of Actual Control] in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations,” the statement said.

However, tensions in Ladakh continue to persist as Chinese troops remain present in Depsang, and continue to intrude in Demchok area, reported The Indian Express. The Chinese forces are also building infrastructures, including two bridges over Pangong Tso that will reduce its mobilisation time on the lake’s southern bank, reported the newspaper.