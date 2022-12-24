A look at the top headlines of the day:

Centre asks states and Union Territories to ensure regular supply of medical oxygen: Meanwhile, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said RT-PCR test will be mandatory for passengers coming from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand. Media only shows Hindu-Muslim hatred 24x7, says Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra: The march, which the Congress claims is aimed at countering the Bharatiya Janata Party’s politics of hatred, entered Delhi on Saturday morning. Mathura court orders survey of city’s Shahi Idgah mosque: The survey will be carried out by court officials and submitted by January 20. Kochi-Muziris Biennale artists flag organisational challenges that led to postponement: The event was postponed a night before its inauguration on December 12. It opened to the public on Friday. Over 80 crore citizens to receive free foodgrains under National Food Security Act: The government has decided to merge the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana with the Act till the end of 2023. Nine killed, eight injured in explosion at brick kiln in Motihari: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he has instructed officials to ensure proper treatment for those injured. UP tribunal fines 86 persons for damaging public property in Amroha during anti-CAA protests: This was the first such order passed under the Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Act, 2020. CBI arrests former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband in Videocon loan case: Chanda Kochhar had resigned in October 2018 after questions were raised about a Rs 3,250-crore loan that the bank had given the Videocon group in 2012. NHRC issues notice to UP government over reports of occultist treating students who fell ill: The commission has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a report in four weeks. Assam government holds 10% EWS quota in state government jobs: Reservation for the category will continue for admissions in the educational institutions, the government said.