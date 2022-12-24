The big news: Centre tells states to ensure supply of medical oxygen, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi accused the media of only showing Hindu-Muslim hatred, and a Mathura court ordered a survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Centre asks states and Union Territories to ensure regular supply of medical oxygen: Meanwhile, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said RT-PCR test will be mandatory for passengers coming from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand.
- Media only shows Hindu-Muslim hatred 24x7, says Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra: The march, which the Congress claims is aimed at countering the Bharatiya Janata Party’s politics of hatred, entered Delhi on Saturday morning.
- Mathura court orders survey of city’s Shahi Idgah mosque: The survey will be carried out by court officials and submitted by January 20.
- Kochi-Muziris Biennale artists flag organisational challenges that led to postponement: The event was postponed a night before its inauguration on December 12. It opened to the public on Friday.
- Over 80 crore citizens to receive free foodgrains under National Food Security Act: The government has decided to merge the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana with the Act till the end of 2023.
- Nine killed, eight injured in explosion at brick kiln in Motihari: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he has instructed officials to ensure proper treatment for those injured.
- UP tribunal fines 86 persons for damaging public property in Amroha during anti-CAA protests: This was the first such order passed under the Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Act, 2020.
- CBI arrests former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband in Videocon loan case: Chanda Kochhar had resigned in October 2018 after questions were raised about a Rs 3,250-crore loan that the bank had given the Videocon group in 2012.
- NHRC issues notice to UP government over reports of occultist treating students who fell ill: The commission has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a report in four weeks.
- Assam government holds 10% EWS quota in state government jobs: Reservation for the category will continue for admissions in the educational institutions, the government said.