Tunisha Sharma, a 20-year-old actor was on Saturday found dead on the set of television show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, PTI reported, citing the police. The show was being shot in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

Her co-star on the show Sheezan Mohammed Khan, who was charged with abetment of suicide, was arrested on Sunday morning, according to NDTV. Khan will be produced in a court on Monday.

On Saturday, Sharma went to a washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. She was found hanging inside after the door of the washroom was broken down. The actor was declared dead after being taken to a hospital.

Police Inspector Kailash Barve said that while those present on the set said that Sharma had died by suicide, other possibilities will also be investigated. Based on a complaint filed by Sharma’s mother, the police booked Khan in a case of abetment to suicide.

Sharma started her acting career as a child artist on the television show Maharana Pratap. She has also featured in popular shows like Chakravartin Ashok Samrat and Internet Wala Love, according to The Times of India. In the Hindi film Fitoor, she played the role of a young Katrina Kaif.