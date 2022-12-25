At least 16 persons have died in the United States from weather-related car crashes as a major winter storm swept through the country on Saturday, reported Reuters.

The blizzard also led to power outages in the country as more than 7,00,000 Americans had to be without electricity on Christmas eve. The New England region has the highest amount of power outages, with 2,81,651 persons impacted, reported CNN.

On Sunday, power was restored for more than 3,00,000 people in western New York, state Governor Kathy Hochul said. “This storm is not over yet,” Hochul tweeted on Sunday. “Western New Yorkers: Please stay home and do not travel.”

Heavy snow, of more than two feet in places, was reported in New York’s Buffalo area with winds as strong as 96 kilometres per hour, at times making visibility close to zero, reported the news channel. On Sunday, the blizzard conditions may lead to a snowfall of four-to-six feet, Reuters reported citing the National Weather Service.

The blizzard also left many travellers stranded during Christmas holidays as more than 2,700 US flights were cancelled on Saturday, with total tally of delayed flights to more than 6,400, reported Reuters.

Nearly 500 motorists were stranded in their vehicles from Friday night into Saturday morning as the National Guard were called in to help with rescues, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told media, reported Reuters. The authorities also found one person dead in the vehicle.