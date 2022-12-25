Indian labourers working along the Indo-Nepal border in Uttarakhand’s Dharchula were allegedly attacked with stones by Nepalese citizens on Friday, reported The New Indian Express.

The stones were thrown at workers constructing an embankment along the Kali river, which flows between the two countries. Window panes of two dumpers, two tipper trucks and some bulldozers were broken in the attack.

India started the construction of the protection wall on the Kali riverbank after a disaster in 2013, in which the Ghatkhola area in Dharchula had witnessed massive flooding.

“A joint survey has been conducted by both sides as a precautionary measure on the incident,” Pithoragarh District Magistrate Reena Joshi told The New Indian Express. “A meeting of high-level officials will also be called in the near future.”

This is the second time in a week that such an incident allegedly took place in the region, reported The Times of India. A similar incident was reported on December 19.

Those throwing stones at the Indian construction workers are allegedly members of Viplav faction of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist).

The members of the political organisation were reportedly demanding withdrawal of a case lodged in India against Nepalese citizens who had hurled stones on Indian workers on December 4.

The Nepalese authorities were initially opposed to the construction of the protection wall along the river due to apprehension that it would tilt the river’s flow towards Nepal, increasing the threat of floods on their side.

“Our work has been delayed by 10-15 days, if this situation remains then there will be difficulties,” Project Manager Indrajit Sharma told ANI. “Arrangements should be made for the safety of workers and labourers. Two dumpers were damaged while just police witnessed it.”

On December 4 too, stones were thrown at Indian labourers, leading to tension in the area as Indian traders blocked a border bridge with Nepal for nearly two hours, reported PTI.